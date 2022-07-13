St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration Winners Announced
LUCINDA, Pa. – Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced.
Liberty 5K Run-Walk medalists include:
- Overall female winner: Amy Brown
- Female 14 and under: Kaley Milliron
- Female 15 to 19: Loraine McBride
- Female 20 to 29: Abby Mellott
- Female 30 to 39: Brynn Space
- Female 40 to 49: Roxane McFarland
- Female 50 to 59: Barb Corle
- Female 60 and over: Nancy Blauser
- Overall male winner: Kaine McFarland
- Male 14 and under: Jackson Nicewonger
- Male 15 to 19: Logan Lutz
- Male 20 to 29: Hunter Baxter
- Male 30 to 39: Matthew Reagle
- Male 40 to 49: Oscar Ortega
- Male 50 to 59: Timothy Wyant
- Male 60 to 69: Rich Lane
- Male 70 to 79: Alfred Lander
Grand Prize winners include:
- Grand Prize – $5,000: Dwight Guth, Oil City
- $2,000: Jen Eisenman, Lucinda
- $1,000: Dan Ochs, Leeper
- $500: John Slike, Apollo
- $500: Rose Banks, Oil City
- Clarion River Lodge Dinner & Stay: Don Hahn, Knox
- Laminate Flooring donated by Kronospan: Angela Anderson, Butler
- Fox Sawmill Chainsaw-carved Table: Bob Kozek, Oil City
- Golf-N-Stay Pkg at Cross Creek Resort: Steve Gatesman, Lucinda
- Oculus VR System: Andrew Gavlik
- $300 Sheetz Card: Kai Kaltenbach, Brookville
Winners of the Rosary Society prizes are:
- “Marching Ready” Quilt: Charles Hoak
- $250 Faller’s Furniture Gift Card: Josh Bellesfield, Leeper
- Wooden Swing by Randy Lander: John Rodgers, Leeper
- $100: Tracy Betz, Vowinckel
The “Double Irish Chain” Handmade Quilt was won by Rose Mary Weaver, Lucinda.
The Super 50-50 winner was Sheila Rathfon, Clarion.
The annual holiday event, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day celebration, was back in full-swing after being scaled back to online and mail-based activities during the last two pandemic years.
St. Joseph parishioners and festival organizers are grateful to the many individual and corporate sponsors from the surrounding area for their contributions toward the Grand Prize drawing. A complete list of these sponsors is available at https://bit.ly/3yIfErs. Promotional support each year is provided in part by the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau as a Clarion County Hotel Tax project in conjunction with the Clarion County Hotel Tax Committee and the Clarion County Commissioners.
For more area events and lodging information log onto www.visitPAGO.com/Clarion.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. Each year the school enrolls students of all backgrounds and denominations in preschool through grade 6. Enrollment for the upcoming academic year is open and registration arrangements can be made by calling the school at 814-226-8018 or emailing [email protected]
