Susan Kathleen Horton

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XQAzEGFFCtI7Z9Susan Kathleen Horton, age 74, of Clarion, passed away on July 11, 2022 at her home.

She was born on May 19, 1948 to the late Miles E. Long and Sara K. McAnich in Brookville, Pennsylvania.

Susan attended Brookville High School and went on to DuBois Business College.

She worked as a Administrative Assistant at the Riverview IU6 in Clarion.

Susan married W. Edward Horton on July 7, 1980. He survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Tim (Linda) Fiscus of New Castle, Matt (Diane) Fiscus of Pittsburgh, and Brian (Debbie) Fiscus of Pittsburgh; a brother Denny (Bonnie) Long of Brookville; four sisters: Brenda Peake of Florida, Sandra (Jack) Rote of Michigan, Lisa (Denny) Burns of Erie, and Wanda Bender of Erie; and 11 grandchildren.

Also survived by Linda (Dave) Hauser of Clarion, Jim (Trish) Horton of Cleveland, OH, Gary L. Horton of Clarion, PA.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday July 16, 2022 at Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend John E. Flower, Jr.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


