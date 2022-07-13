Theodore T. Mitrosky, age 90, of Clarion passed away on July 11, 2022.

He was born on February 12, 1932 in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Gasco) Mitrosky.

Theodore attended Trenton Boys Catholic High School.

He then graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Villanova University.

Theodore served in the United States Navy for 4 years aboard the USS Macon CA-132.

He retired from United States Treasury Department where he received the Albert Gallatin Award.

He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, working outside, and most of all, he was a collector of many items.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

Theodore was married to Jean (Taras) Mitrosky, whom survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Edward (Debbie) and Doctor Stephen (Cathy), a grandchild Lucas, and a niece Ursula.

Theodore was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ernest and Frank, and a sister Margaret.

Theodore’s generous donation of his body to further medical research was the ultimate gift of himself.

A Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Conception Church will be announced at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.