Clarion County Treasurer’s Office Busy Processing Doe License Applications

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It is a busy week for employees at Clarion County Treasurer’s Office as they process Doe Hunting License applications.

Employees Shelly Parkes, Deputy Kelly Yocca, and Treasurer Karyn Montana processed 1,112 applications on Monday, July 11, during the first day of applications.

According to the PA Game Commission’s website, a resident Pennsylvanian who buys their 2022-23 hunting license is eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 11. Nonresidents can apply July 18.

A second round in which a hunter can receive a second antlerless deer license begins on August 1 for Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) where licenses remain. And, if licenses still remain, a third round begins on August 15. Over-the-counter sales begin on September 12 in all WMUs where licenses remain.

Hunters statewide now can hold up to six unfilled antlerless deer licenses.

A total of 948,000 antlerless deer licenses are available, up from 925,000 last year. And, the continuation of concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer during the duration of the firearms deer season gives hunters in much of the state additional time to fill their tags.

For more information on antlerless deer license, visit PA Game Commission’s website here.

