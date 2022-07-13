 

Paving Project on State Route 157 in Clarion County to Begin Next Week

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

paving-penndotCLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a paving project beginning Monday, July 18, for State Route 157 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

From Monday, July 18, to Friday, September 23, IA Construction of Franklin, Pa., will be making inlet adjustments, guide rail replacements, patching, and paving between the intersections of County Line Road and State Route 208 (Venus to Fryburg).

During construction, State Route 157 will be open to one-lane alternating traffic with flaggers. Weekend work may occur with lane restrictions.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


