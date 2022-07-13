Police Seeking Information on Burglary, Ethnic Intimidation in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of burglary and ethnic intimidation that occurred in Farmington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, an unknown person(s) spray-painted racial slurs and other derogatory words on the outside and inside of a known victim’s garage along State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, and 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

A sedan-style vehicle was observed near the scene prior to the incident occurring, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

