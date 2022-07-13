 

Shad L. “Wildman” Mohney

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 @ 10:07 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VWjaxVLWx2Shad L. “Wildman” Mohney, 49, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1972, in Kittanning, PA, the son of Edison L. Mohney and Karen (Croyle) Brueckman.

Shad was the former owner of Route 368 Auto Repair.

He was a member and the fire chief for many years of Callensburg Volunteer Fire Dept.

Shad enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, football, and family cookouts, where he would make awesome steaks.

He loved riding and working on his Harley’s, riding the buggy, playing with his kids and grandkids, and watching them play football.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Hollie A. (Forsythe) Mohney; mother, Karen (Croyle) Brueckman of Daytona Beach, FL; his maternal grandmother, Martha M. Cellen of Transfer, PA; his daughter, Haylee R. Mohney of Knox, PA; his sons, Hayden D. Mohney and Gabriel C. Mohney both of Parker, PA; his grandchildren, Landon Mohney, Raelynn Wiant and Liam Wiant; and his mother-in-law Bobbie Forsythe of Sligo, PA.

Shad is also survived by his brothers, Casey Mohney, Shanon Mohney, Louis Mohney, Timothy Mohney, and Jacob Mohney; his sisters, Carissa Mohney, Chytel Mohney, Siara Mohney and Shyann Mohney.

Shad was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Lamont Mohney and Josh Mohney; his sister, Tina Mohney; and his father-in-law, Rodney “Bruce” Forsythe.

Family and friends will be received from 6 PM until the time of services at 8 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Dale Gallo officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Shad’s family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

