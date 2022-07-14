The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Scattered showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

