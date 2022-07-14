Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Fudge Brownies

You won’t have any leftovers of this chocolatey dessert!

Ingredients

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons butter, cubed

3/4 cup baking cocoa



4 large eggs, room temperature2 cups sugar1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Frosting:

6 tablespoons butter, softened

2-2/3 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 to 1/3 cup 2% milk

Directions

-In a saucepan, melt butter. Remove from the heat. Stir in cocoa; cool. In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar until blended. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to the egg mixture. Stir in vanilla and the cooled chocolate mixture until well blended.

-Spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25-28 minutes (do not overbake). Cool on a wire rack.

-For frosting, in a large bowl, cream butter, and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in cocoa and vanilla. Add enough milk for the frosting to achieve spreading consistency. Spread over brownies. Cut into bars.

