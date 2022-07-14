Clarion Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Fleeing Traffic Stop With Toddler on ATV

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing felony charges for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop with a three-year-old child on an ATV.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Robert James Harriger.

The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred around 7:03 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer with the Clarion Police was conducting a separate interview when he observed an ATV traveling on South Fourth Avenue, in Clarion–which is not designated for ATV riders by Clarion Borough. The officer also noticed the operator, later identified as Robert Harriger, was operating the ATV with a small child sitting directly in front of him.

Harriger made a U-turn and began traveling south on South Fourth Avenue. The officer activated emergency lights to stop the ATV. Harriger then continued south on South Fourth Avenue, traveling on the wrong side of the roadway, then onto the sidewalk, and finally came to a stop.

The officer approached Harriger and advised him he can’t operate his ATV on the streets of Clarion Borough. Harriger explained he thought he could because he was riding in the country, and he just wanted to give his nephew, a three-year-old child, a ride on his ATV, the complaint states.

Police explained to Harriger that operating the ATV with his nephew riding in front of him isn’t safe and requested Harriger shut off the ATV. Harriger said if it shuts off, it won’t start back up.

While talking with Harriger, the ATV shut off. The officer asked for Harriger’s identification, but Harriger said he did not have it. When the officer went to the cruiser to get a notebook, Harriger started the ATV, the complaint indicates.

The officer asked Harriger for his name, to which he replied with Robert and “some other last name,” and said he was from the New Bethlehem area, the complaint notes.

Harriger told the officer that his sister was coming to get the child, and he had to get him back to his mother’s residence. The officer said Harriger can’t operate the ATV and would need someone to pick him up. At this time, Harriger took off from the traffic stop, the complaint states.

Harriger traveled south on South Fourth Avenue, failing to stop at the stop sign at the road’s intersection with Pine Street, and traveled onto Railroad Street. He then made a right onto South Second Avenue, heading north before turning left onto South Street and right onto South Third Avenue.

Harriger continued to travel south on South Third Avenue, made a left turn onto Aaron Drive, and traveled east into residents’ yards. Police continued on Aaron Drive to South Fourth Avenue, where Harriger was observed traveling south on South Fourth Avenue, back towards Railroad Street. Police followed Harriger when he made a right turn at South Fourth Avenue and continued to South Third Avenue.

Once Harriger got into the area of Aaron Drive, he made a left turn into resident’s yards once again. The officer drove into a driveway across from Aaron Drive and saw Harriger travel into the backyard area towards South Second Avenue. The officer turned around and traveled to South Second Avenue.

While looking for Harriger, people kept pointing the officer in the direction he traveled. The officer stopped and asked residents at the apartments along South Second Avenue for the ATV’s location. One resident took the officer to a nearby garage where Harriger was located, the complaint indicates.

The officer knocked on the apartment door, but there was no answer. PSP Clarion arrived on scene to assist and secured the back of the apartment while the officer continued to knock on the front door.

Police spoke with the neighbors and were informed that a known female, who was sitting in a vehicle near the residence, lived at the apartment. Police walked to the vehicle and spoke with the female operating it. The female was Harriger’s sister and the three-year-old child’s mother, the complaint notes.

Police asked the female if she lived at the residence, to which she stated she did not, but her mother does and she was there to pick up her son. The officer asked if there is an ATV at the residence, and the female said her brother, Harriger, has one. The officer explained the pursuit involving Harriger and her son and asked if her mother was at home. Police then requested to have Harriger come out, the complaint states.

Harriger eventually came out of the residence around 7:30 p.m. and was placed under arrest.

He was arraigned at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Intersections Controlled by Signs, Summary

– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary

– Operation on Streets and Highways, Summary

Harriger is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 2, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

