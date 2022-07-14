Clayton A. Roberts, age 65, of Weedville, died July 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands-Elk after a short illness.

A son of the late Francis Roberts and Garnet (Edinger) Blose, he was born on December 10, 1956 in Rimersburg, PA.

Clayton is survived by: his partner of forty one years, Sheila (Larnder) of Weedville; a daughter, Joby Roberts of St. Marys; two grandchildren; and several siblings.

Clayton was raised in Dagus Mines and lived the past forty years in Weedville.

He served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Bennetts Valley American Legion Post 978, where he had served as Commander for the past two years; and a lifetime member of the May Hollow Sportsmen’s Club.

He enjoyed motorcycle riding with Sheila, camping, fishing and especially spending time with his daughter and grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation.

Military Honors and Celebration of Life will be held, 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Bennetts Valley American Legion Post 978.

The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley American Legion and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.

