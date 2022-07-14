Heather Lorraine Saline, 39, of 889 Treasure Lake, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Clarion on January 11, 1983, a daughter of Ross Keith Saline and the late Elmira Lorraine Motter Saline.

Heather spent most of her early life in Clarion before moving to Dubois.

She graduated from Dubois High School and attended Penn State University for marketing and public relations.

Heather worked several sales positions where she was always the top performer.

The job that she loved the most was a professional photographer that she worked until she was struck with brain cancer and was unable to work.

She is survived by her father, Ross Keith Saline, a brother, Ryan Saline, her paternal grandmother, Doris Saline, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her mother, Elmira Lorraine Saline, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herman and Josephine Motter, her paternal grandfather, Ross Saline and her beloved dog, Lilly.

A Funeral Service for Heather L. Saline will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Krise Funeral Home, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 with Rev. Ron Burkett officiating.

Visitation will be held at the Krise Funeral Home on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Memorial Contributions may be made to Elk County Humane Society.

Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.

