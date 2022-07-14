 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lucinda Teen Injured in Four-Wheeler vs. Deer Crash

Thursday, July 14, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of an accident involving a 15-year-old Lucinda boy who was injured when his four-wheeler struck a deer. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, along Sunset Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Honda TRX 400EX four-wheeler operated by a known 15-year-old juvenile male, of Lucinda, struck a deer head-on when it ran in front of the four-wheeler.

After striking the deer, the ATV traveled approximately 90 feet, struck a tree with its left front side, and then rolled onto its right side.

The teen was lying on the shoulder of the roadway approximately 30 feet west of where the four-wheeler collided with the tree, according to police.

According to police, Clarion Hospital EMS transported the teen to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries. He was using a helmet at the time of the crash.

The operator was cited for operating a vehicle under the age of 16.

Farmington Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.