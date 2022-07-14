Lucinda Teen Injured in Four-Wheeler vs. Deer Crash

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of an accident involving a 15-year-old Lucinda boy who was injured when his four-wheeler struck a deer.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, along Sunset Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Honda TRX 400EX four-wheeler operated by a known 15-year-old juvenile male, of Lucinda, struck a deer head-on when it ran in front of the four-wheeler.

After striking the deer, the ATV traveled approximately 90 feet, struck a tree with its left front side, and then rolled onto its right side.

The teen was lying on the shoulder of the roadway approximately 30 feet west of where the four-wheeler collided with the tree, according to police.

According to police, Clarion Hospital EMS transported the teen to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries. He was using a helmet at the time of the crash.

The operator was cited for operating a vehicle under the age of 16.

Farmington Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

