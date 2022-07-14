High School Student-Athletes in Pennsylvania May Soon Be Able to Get Paid for Name, Image, Likeness

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – One of the more interesting things to come out of the PIAA board meeting on Wednesday was the first reading of a policy that would allow high school student-athletes to one day be paid for endorsements.

It is modeled after the policy that is in place in college athletics, which allows for name, image, likeness (NIL) compensation.

“We really need to probably get ahead of this and address it and put some parameters in place to guide students and their families so that they’re educated and they know what they’re getting into,” said PIAA assistant executive director Melissa Mertz to WGAL News 8 in Lancaster, Pa.

It’s just the first reading of the NIL policy by the board. It will require two more readings to be enacted, and that most likely will not come until the 2023-24 school year.

There are also some restrictions.

Student-athletes won’t be permitted to wear school uniforms in any paid advertising or promotions and cannot make any reference to their school or the PIAA. Anyone associated with the school, including alums, cannot negotiate any NIL deals.

There’s also a limit on what products can be endorsed. Things like gambling, sports betting, alcohol, controlled substances, weapons, firearms, and ammunition are prohibited from NIL deals.

The board also approved a first reading to alter the competition formula to exclude transfers.

Two more readings are needed, but if it passes, success will be the only criteria when moving programs up a class. This will also apply to all sports, not just football.

The board is also considering moving to three classes in track and field.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.