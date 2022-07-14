 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

High School Student-Athletes in Pennsylvania May Soon Be Able to Get Paid for Name, Image, Likeness

Thursday, July 14, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_9609 2MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – One of the more interesting things to come out of the PIAA board meeting on Wednesday was the first reading of a policy that would allow high school student-athletes to one day be paid for endorsements.

It is modeled after the policy that is in place in college athletics, which allows for name, image, likeness (NIL) compensation.

“We really need to probably get ahead of this and address it and put some parameters in place to guide students and their families so that they’re educated and they know what they’re getting into,” said PIAA assistant executive director Melissa Mertz to WGAL News 8 in Lancaster, Pa.

It’s just the first reading of the NIL policy by the board. It will require two more readings to be enacted, and that most likely will not come until the 2023-24 school year.

There are also some restrictions.

Student-athletes won’t be permitted to wear school uniforms in any paid advertising or promotions and cannot make any reference to their school or the PIAA. Anyone associated with the school, including alums, cannot negotiate any NIL deals.

There’s also a limit on what products can be endorsed. Things like gambling, sports betting, alcohol, controlled substances, weapons, firearms, and ammunition are prohibited from NIL deals.

The board also approved a first reading to alter the competition formula to exclude transfers.

Two more readings are needed, but if it passes, success will be the only criteria when moving programs up a class. This will also apply to all sports, not just football.

The board is also considering moving to three classes in track and field.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.