Poker Run, GoFundMe to Benefit Area Man Who Was Attacked and Stabbed

GROVE CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two fundraisers have been organized to assist a Grove City man who was brutally attacked and stabbed on May 3.

A poker run and Chinese auction benefit, as well as a GoFundMe campaign, will benefit Andrew Miller, who was attacked and stabbed multiple times on May 3, in Grove City, Mercer County. He was then flown by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Miller has a long road to recovery after being stabbed once in the stomach and twice in the back.

“I had a 20 percent chance,” said Miller to the Allied News, referring to his prognosis for survival.

Miller said he’s thankful for the outpouring of support from the family, friends, and others in the community.

More support will come in the form of a poker run will take place on Saturday, July 16. It will span 100 miles, starting and ending at The Mustang Bar at 711 Wilson Avenue, in Mercer. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when the first group of riders will depart.

The cost is $20.00 per driver, $10.00 per passenger, and $5.00 for extra cards (up to two). Additional stops include Koehler’s Brewing in Grove City, Allegheny Grille in Foxburg, Trails to Ales in Franklin, and the Garage Bar and Grille in Jackson Center. All vehicles are welcome.

Food will be donated by Nacho Mama’s Tacos and More and additional food will be available for purchase.

The poker run will be followed by a Chinese auction at 6:00 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will go directly to Andrew’s family.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/f3tp5g-support-the-miller-family?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

According to WPXI, Miller told police he was stabbed by Varick Vanistendael, one of his father’s former friends. In an interview with police, Miller said that his father had a falling out with the man.

Vanistendael was taken into custody and placed in the Mercer County Jail following a nine-hour police standoff on May 3.

Court documents indicate the following charges against Vanistendael were ordered held for court during a preliminary hearing on June 15:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

The case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

A formal arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. on August 16, in front of the Honorable Daniel F. Wallace.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.