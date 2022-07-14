Rimersburg Man Accused of Taking Vehicle from Property Without Permission

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is facing charges for allegedly taking a vehicle from a camp in Limestone Township without permission.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Donald Paul Anthony in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 11.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion on June 25 were dispatched to a camp on South Mechanicsville Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police interviewed the owner of the vehicle, who stated he was mowing the camp lawn, around 4:14 p.m. on Friday, June 14, Donald Anthony took the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am from the front of the camp without his knowledge, the complaint states.

The victim related he got in contact with Anthony and requested his car back immediately. Anthony brought the car back approximately an hour later, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed a known female on the scene who stated Anthony was working on the camp before this incident occurred. She further stated that Anthony told her that the owner of the vehicle gave him permission to use it, and she agreed in belief that the victim gave Anthony permission. Anthony then got into the vehicle and left the scene, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Anthony:

– Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Oper Privilege Susp/Revoked-Subs Off, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

