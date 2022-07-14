Say What?!: Childhood Gift Sparks World’s Largest Collection of ‘Power Rangers’ Memorabilia

A gift to a 10-year-old boy in 1993 became the seed that grew into the largest collection of Power Rangers memorabilia in the world.

Michael Nilsen’s collection of 9,364 items, including action figures, weapons, books, and DVDs, spans 28 seasons of the Power Rangers show and three films, Guinness World Records said Tuesday.

