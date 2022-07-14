State Police Calls: Theft from Vending Machine at Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Police Seeking Information on Theft From Vending Machine at Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company

Police received a report of theft from the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company that occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

According to Clarion-based State Police, an unidentified male and female were observed on surveillance video exiting a gray, four-door sedan and breaking into the vending machine located on the west side of the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, along Washington Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

The suspects broke into the machine and stole $150.00, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Drug Possession

PSP Clarion investigated a drug possession that occurred along State Route 68, in Toby Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, July 9, around 1:19 p.m.

According to police, 48-year-old Christopher Legrand, of Parker, was arrested.

