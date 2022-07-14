 

Units Respond to Vehicle Fire on South Second Avenue

Thursday, July 14, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

FA68247C-A137-45D6-94E4-106BFE56F5E7 (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on South Second Avenue in Clarion Borough on Wednesday afternoon. 

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, regarding a vehicle fire at 21 South Second Avenue, near Main Street, in Clarion Borough.

3FD7D8D6-748E-4544-9A18-89C828D6B657 (1)

Clarion Fire & Hose Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chesterfield told exploreClarion.com the fire started in the engine compartment due to a mechanical failure and that crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicle’s front engine compartment.

The vehicle is believed to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Clarion Borough Police were also dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 2:32 p.m.

(Photos below: Courtesy of Jim Deemer.)

IMG_5054 (1)

IMG_5051 (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

