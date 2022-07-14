Informal Clarion Area and C-L Talks Could Find Efficiencies to Benefit Both Students and Communities

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico thinks that it was a tremendous gesture last week when Clarion-Limestone School Board President Nathaniel Parker appeared at Clarion’s public work session.

Parker questioned if the board had an interest in having informal conversations with other school districts to see if they could find efficiencies in operation that would benefit both students and communities.

“Anytime there are opportunities that present themselves to us to do a better job for students and communities in a more efficient manner, we should always look at it,” said Carrico on Tuesday afternoon.

Parker said conversations could deal with academics and how school districts could help each other.

“Nothing is going to be cut,” continued Carrico. “It’s just an invitation for a conversation. Anytime that presents itself for doing anything for students and the community that’s more efficient and more cost-effective, we should at least want to have conversations.

“The board is very open to having a conversation. We have successful girls’ and boys’ soccer programs, wrestling, and football. We trade classrooms, and we trade special education classrooms. There are other things we do formally and informally already. We can just talk and expand on that.”

Parker pointed to the vocational agriculture program that includes welding instruction as an example of a course that some other districts have expressed an interest in sending students

Both Parker and Clarion Area Board President Hugh Henry indicated that talks in the past have generated rumors of a merger.

Conversations will not deal with a merger, but how academics could be improved for students and better use of limited resources, and preserve their autonomy.

Henry said the board would get back to him.

“To me, there have to be certain programs that lend themselves to working together,” said Parker. “There are also programs out there that just don’t work together.

“Let’s just figure out the programs that don’t work and leave them alone while if we find something we can work together on, it would cut your costs in half and cut our costs in half–and that to me would be a win-win.”

