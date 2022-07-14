Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Coercing an Ohio Minor to Travel to PA for Prostitution

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to charges that he coerced an Ohio minor to travel to the Pittsburgh area for prostitution.

United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Monday that a former resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, waived prosecution by Indictment and pleaded guilty to an Information in federal court to violations of Coercion and Enticement of Any Individual to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activity and Conspiracy to Commit the Offense of Coercion and Enticement of an Individual to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activity.

Oscar Carter, age 38, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on or about March 6, 2018, to on or about March 14, 2018, Carter conspired and agreed with another individual, Shelby Summer Brown, to commit an offense against the United States, that is, to knowingly persuade, induce, entice, and coerce an individual, Minor A (an individual who had not yet attained the age of 18 years) to travel in interstate commerce, from Ohio to Pennsylvania, to engage in prostitution and any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense, and did so, from March 6, 2018 through March 14, 2018.

Judge Bissoon scheduled sentencing for November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not more than 25 years in prison, a fine of $500,000.00, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The FBI Pittsburgh Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation—Pittsburgh, the Cranberry Township Police Department, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Oscar Carter.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

