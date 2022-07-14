State Police Release Details of Miola Road Crash That Injured Three Clarion Men

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a Miola Road crash that injured three Clarion men on June 18.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, along Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, involving 20-year-old Skylar A. Rhoades, of Clarion.

Police say a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Rhoades was traveling south on Miola Road, and Rhoades could not negotiate a curve in the roadway. He crossed the double yellow lines and proceeded into the oncoming lane of travel and exited the left side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and collided with a brick building. The vehicle traveled through the wall of the building and came to a final rest facing east.

Rhoades was flown by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

The front passenger–20-year-old Tyler E. Schmader, of Clarion–was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS for injuries of unknown severity.

The back seat passenger–19-year-old Cole A Stutzman, of Clarion– was flown to UPMC Presbyterian by LifeFlight for injuries of unknown severity.

Rhoades and Stutzman were using seat belts; Schmader was not.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Knox Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

PSP Crash Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit investigated the scene.

According to police, the crash also involves a Polaris Sportsman 450 four-wheeler, a 2018 Subaru Forester, a 2011 Dodge Durango, a 2014 Nissan Altima, and a 2019 Ford Ecosport.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.