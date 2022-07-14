Venus Man Accused of Assaulting, Threatening Woman Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local man who was accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her family has been held for court.

According to court documents, the following charges against 40-year-old Kristofer Lee Bloom, of Venus, were held for court during a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on Wednesday, July 13:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains lodged in the Venango County Prison on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, July 7, around 9:10 p.m., Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence along Toll House Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, to check on the welfare of the victim.

Police attempted numerous addresses to locate the individual, and eventually, contact was made with the victim on Davis Road. The victim initially told police that her friend misunderstood what she was saying and wanted nothing done, according to the complaint.

The victim was reluctant to answer questions until the officer separated her from Kristofer Bloom. While speaking with the victim, police observed marks above her right hip, and requested she pull up her hoodie. The victim displayed a large, black and yellow bruise on her right side, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police that, a couple days ago, Bloom grabbed her by her hoodie and began dragging her. She stated she tried to get away as Bloom was dragging her towards a barn on the property, but could not. While being dragged by Bloom, the victim was slammed into the side of a truck on the property, causing the large bruise on her right side, according to the complaint.

The victim advised police she was afraid of Bloom, and that he threatened her niece and nephew. Bloom also stated he wanted to “hear her scream from losing them,” the complaint states.

Bloom then told the victim that he would “make her scream in front of them.” The victim told police she was afraid that if she called, nothing would be done, and she and her family would be at risk, the complaint notes.

On July 7, at approximately 10:20 p.m.,

PSP Franklin took Bloom into custody on Thursday, July 7, around 10:20 p.m., and was transported to the Franklin-based State Police barracks.

Bloom was arraigned at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, in front of Judge Lowrey.

