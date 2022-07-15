The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Saturday – Scattered sprinkles before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.