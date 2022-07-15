Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rainbow Sherbet Angel Food Cake

Talk about a dessert that pops off the plate!

Ingredients

1 prepared angel food cake (8 to 10 ounces)

3 cups rainbow sherbet, softened if necessary

whipped cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Using a long serrated knife, cut the cake horizontally into 4 layers. Place bottom layer on a freezer-safe serving plate; spread with 1 cup sherbet. Repeat twice with middle cake layers and the remaining 2 cups of sherbet. Top with the remaining cake layer. Freeze, covered, until sherbet is firm, about 1 hour.

-In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. Frost top and sides of cake. Freeze until firm.

-Thaw in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving. Cut cake with a serrated knife.

