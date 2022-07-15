 

Debra Sue Green

Friday, July 15, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-xX0Ke6BwtYFiBOurDebra Sue Green, 69, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her home.

She was born on December 31, 1952, the daughter of the late Earl and Betty Sue (DeLong) Crawford.

Debra was a graduate of Franklin High School.

She retired from Polk Center where she proudly served as a Residential Service Aide.

Debra was a free spirit who loved traveling to Florida and loved spending time in Erie.

She loved being outdoors and working in her garden.

In the afternoons, you could find her socializing with the patrons of the Corner Pocket.

She also enjoyed watching soap operas.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her significant other, Jack Eakin; her daughters; Lindi Sayers-Shook and her husband, David of Oil City, Laura Nelson and her partner, Robert Miller of Franklin and Rachel Everhart of Franklin; her grandchildren, Matthew Heath, Shane Heath, Kylie Nelson, Kaden Nelson, Kennan Miller, Tyler Everhart, and Gaige Everhart; her brother, James Crawford of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Robert Greene, Debra is preceded in death by her brothers, Earl “Skip” Crawford and John Crawford; and her sister, Cheryl Hoover.

Family and friends are invited to call at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 5 pm – 7 pm.

A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Darrell Greenawalt of Christ United Methodist Church officiating.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Debra’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


