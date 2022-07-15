Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District currently has openings for multiple positions.

Positions Include:

Part-time Elementary Music Teacher

High School Industrial Arts Teacher

Personal Care Attendant

Paraprofessional

Part-time Food Service Employee

All positions are beginning the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information on how to apply, go to www.clarion-schools.com or call 814-226-6110.

Applications are due by July 27, 2022.



