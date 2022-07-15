 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Onion Truck Rollover Stymies Traffic on Interstate 80

Friday, July 15, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MWYRBU7UhAB91 (1)KNOX BORO., Pa. (EYT) – One lane was shut down along Interstate 80 for the majority of Thursday morning and afternoon following a rollover crash involving a truck hauling onions.

Photo by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in at 5:16 a.m., for a rollover crash in the eastbound lane of I-80, near mile marker 54.8, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

No injuries were reported.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene

Bauer Truck Repair responded to remove the wreckage and clean up the scene.

Traffic delays were reported in the area through the afternoon.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.