Onion Truck Rollover Stymies Traffic on Interstate 80

KNOX BORO., Pa. (EYT) – One lane was shut down along Interstate 80 for the majority of Thursday morning and afternoon following a rollover crash involving a truck hauling onions.

Photo by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in at 5:16 a.m., for a rollover crash in the eastbound lane of I-80, near mile marker 54.8, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

No injuries were reported.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene

Bauer Truck Repair responded to remove the wreckage and clean up the scene.

Traffic delays were reported in the area through the afternoon.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

