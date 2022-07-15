Police: Newbie Girl Wrecks Grandmother’s Car While Fleeing From Police

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Tuesday in Limestone Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, along Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, as a known 17-year-old juvenile female, of New Bethlehem, was operating her grandmother’s 2003 Toyota Avalon while actively fleeing from police.

While fleeing and eluding, the vehicle made a right turn onto Olean trail from State Route 66 South. Once on Olean Trail, the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a ditch, and returned to the roadway where it came to a final rest, police said.

The driver was not injured; she was wearing her seatbelt.

According to police, the driver was cited for careless driving.

Police did not indicate if additional charges were pending.

The driver’s name was not released.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.