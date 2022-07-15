 

Police: Newbie Girl Wrecks Grandmother’s Car While Fleeing From Police

Friday, July 15, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police car buildingLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Tuesday in Limestone Township. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, along Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, as a known 17-year-old juvenile female, of New Bethlehem, was operating her grandmother’s 2003 Toyota Avalon while actively fleeing from police.

While fleeing and eluding, the vehicle made a right turn onto Olean trail from State Route 66 South. Once on Olean Trail, the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a ditch, and returned to the roadway where it came to a final rest, police said.

The driver was not injured; she was wearing her seatbelt.

According to police, the driver was cited for careless driving.

Police did not indicate if additional charges were pending.

The driver’s name was not released.


