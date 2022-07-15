Singing Her Own Tune: North Clarion’s Disney Stays Busy Between Four Sports and High School Musicals

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Kylie Disney has very little time to herself.

When she’s not playing volleyball or basketball or running track and field or cross country for North Clarion, the incoming senior can be found belting out songs on stage in school musicals.

It makes for long days and short nights for Disney. But, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography)

“I was getting home at nine o’clock every night because I had track practice or meets and then musical practice every day,” Disney said.

It could have been even more hectic for Disney this spring. Instead of filling the lead role of Dorothy in the school’s production of The Wizard of Oz, Disney played Glinda instead.

“It just would have been too much to be Dorothy,” Disney said, chuckling.



The Wizard of Oz is the favorite musical Disney has been a part of at North Clarion. She’s also been in Oliver — when she was in the sixth grade — Schoolhouse Rock and The Drowsy Chaperone.

When it comes to sports, volleyball is her unquestioned favorite.

Disney hopes to play in college after her final season on the volleyball court with the Wolves.

She is attending camps this summer to make contacts and get noticed. So far, it was worked.

“I just got back from a camp at Clarion University,” Disney said. “It was a college prospect camp, and it was really good. It’s just such a different level and I really liked it. I love the pace and the support everyone has for each other. It was really fun.”

Disney takes her role as libero just as seriously as the roles she plays in musicals. It’s a tough position, but one Disney tackles with aplomb.

“I like being the leader on the team,” Disney said. “That kind of goes with that position.”

Disney is looking for big things in her final season on the volleyball court at North Clarion.

She also realizes her time is growing short.

“I’m excited, but I’m nervous,” she said. “I can’t believe this is my last year. I just want to make the best of it.”

THE DISNEY FILE

NAME: Kylie Disney

YEAR: Senior

SPORTS: Volleyball, cross country, basketball, track and field

2021-22 HIGHLIGHTS: Was the starting libero for the North Clarion volleyball team

Q: How would you describe yourself as an athlete?

A: Very determined and positive.

Q: What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned while playing sports?

A: Never give up.

Q: What’s your pregame routine?

A: Listen to music — very loudly.

Q: OK. Since your last name is Disney, I have to ask this. What’s your favorite Disney movie?

A: (Pauses) I don’t really know. I really don’t watch a lot of Disney movies.

Q: Really?

A: I don’t. People ask me that all the time, Hercules is pretty good.

Q: That’s different. How about favorite Disney song?

A: (Pauses again) I don’t really have a favorite one, either.

Q: People probably ask you this a lot, too. Have you ever looked to see if you are somehow related to Walt Disney?

A: (Chuckling) No. I don’t think we’re related. People do ask me that a lot, though.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Logan Eggleston from the Texas volleyball team. She never puts her head down, even if she does something wrong. She comes back harder.

Q: Do you watch a lot of college volleyball?

A: Yeah, I do.

Q: What do you learn from watching them?

A: If they make mistakes, they’re right back at it. That’s kind of the difference between high school and college. In high school, a lot of players put their heads down when they make mistakes, and they’re like done. In college, they just move on.

Q: Last year was kind of tough early in the season for you guys at North Clarion with COVID. How did you get through it?

A: Our whole team got it, and we were down for two weeks. I felt bad the first day I had it, but then I felt fine. The worst part was being bored. I couldn’t go anywhere. I went outside every day, hitting the ball.

Q: Who would play you in a movie of TV show about your life, and why would she be the perfect choice?

A: Lexi Rodriguez from the Nebraska volleyball team. She is their libero and is only a freshman, and that is my dream — to play Division I and be a libero.

