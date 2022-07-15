Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Brian Ferringer
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and who have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Brian Ferringer.
Brian is currently a Line One Assembly Technician at Beverage-Air. Brian began his time with Beverage-Air in 2003 as summer help in refrigeration before transitioning to full-time assembly. He began on the night shift with foaming and worked on the crating and assembly lines before stepping into his current position of Assembly Tech.
Beverage-Air is very proud to have Brian on their team. He works very well with others and has shown exceptional training skills, passing his knowledge on to the new members of the Beverage–Air family.
Brian credits coworker Ricky Cruz for training him and helping him learn the best way to teach other people. Brian tries to help “learn through their mistakes. You’re not a failure because you mess up. It’s how you learn.”
When Brian isn’t on the job, you can usually find him spending time with his family.
