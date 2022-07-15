BREAKING NEWS: Faller’s Furniture Will Relocate to Former Comet Food Warehouse Building
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture of Clarion has announced they are relocating to the former Comet Food Warehouse building along South Fifth Avenue.
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Later this year, Faller’s Furniture will be moving from Main Street in Clarion to their new home at 443 South Fifth Avenue.
“We are thrilled to be making this announcement,” said Greg Faller. “This community has supported us for five generations, and we want to continue serving our friends and neighbors for many years to come.”
According to Faller, the building will be completely renovated with work to begin in the fall.
The new and improved location will be known as Faller’s Furniture and Mattress and will contain an outlet center where the prices will be “unbeatable,” according to Faller.
Faller said the expanded retail space will allow for a wider product selection all conveniently located on one floor. In addition, the new venue will house an upgraded warehouse and a receiving area. An efficient customer pick-up area will be available.
The Dollar General will continue to occupy the plaza.
“We have loved being on Main Street for the past 22 years,” said Roberta Faller, “but, we are looking forward to having everything on one floor along with our warehouse being at the same address.”
In the year 2000, the store relocated to Main Street in Clarion.
The original Faller’s Furniture store opened in Fryburg in 1847 under the direction of Jacob Faller.
In addition to moving to a new location this year, Faller’s Furniture is also marking 175 years in operation.
