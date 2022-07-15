SPONSORED: Butler Health System Focusing on Prevention, ‘Evidence-Based’ Courses in Lifestyle Coaching Series

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion is focusing more on wellness care and prevention with “evidence-based” Lifestyle Coaching programs.

(PHOTO: BHS Lifestyle Coaching Program Manager Patti Kuniak, RDN, LDN (left) and BHS Coordinator of Wellness Bridget Thornton, MS (right). Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

The series, which focuses on the prevention of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, mental health, and more, will run from July until December with both virtual and in-person classes available to anyone free of charge.

“We can go back to that old adage: ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound to cure,’” BHS Lifestyle Coaching Program Manager Patti Kuniak, RDN told exploreClarion.com. “(Prevention) is a huge factor in the reduction of chronic diseases.”

In-person classes will feature cooking demos, hosted by BHS Food Institute’s Breanna Lamberger, to show how to prepare delicious and economical recipes to help meet nutrition goals.

The power of the classes is a combination of the complementary services tailored to the community, as well as the encouragement that is often needed to make healthy life changes.

“People need advocates because they lack confidence sometimes, and they’re in this cultural thing where that’s how they’ve always done it,” said Bridget Thornton, MS, who serves as the Coordinator of Wellness at the BHS Health and Wellness Center in Clarion.

“As a hospital, we are required to complete a community health needs assessment every three years. We want to make sure we know what the top health needs are in our community and what we’re doing is consistent with those needs,” Thornton added. “We collect data on what those health needs are through surveys, focus groups, and stakeholder interviews with people in the community. These initiatives all fall in line with our community health needs assessment.”

Aside from the in-person cooking demos, a wide variety of Lifestyle Coaching programs and seminars are available online. While the classes focus on improving your wellness lifestyle to prevent chronic disease, Kuniak urged that it still helps those dealing with or taking care of loved ones who battle chronic diseases.

“Even if you do already have any of these chronic diseases, we can still help you with lifestyle care,” she said. “Lifestyle is always an adjunct therapy to a lot of these diseases.”

The Lifestyle Coaching program began roughly seven years ago at Butler Health System under grants from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The grants allowed the programs to be free to the patients, which is a barrier most deal with while trying to make necessary lifestyle choices. Since the merger with Clarion Hospital, the program has strengthened, according to Kuniak.

“We have outreach to other rural hospitals and Clarion was one of them,” Kuniak said. “We have been working together under these grants and then, (the) Clarion-Butler merger happened, and we’re under the same system. It further energized the program. Bridget has been our connection even before the merger happened and has been a real champion for wellness.”

While the program is no longer funded by HRSA grants, it remains free.

“The physicians wanted to provide resources and education without barriers, and one of the barriers is usually cost,” Thornton said. “A lot of people can’t afford or can’t justify paying for these classes. All of our lifestyle coaching programs are free.”

To register, call 724-284-4504 or visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org/services/lifestyle-coaching.

CLARION CAMPUS

Cooking demos are available for registration on the following dates at BHS Health and Wellness Center, 330 North Point Drive, Suite 301, in Clarion:

– Thursday, July 21 – 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., after a live feed of the Mediterranean seminar starting at 12:00 p.m.

– Thursday, September 8 – 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a live feed of the DASH seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

BUTLER CAMPUS

Cooking demos are available for registration on the following dates at the Butler Campus located at 216 N Washington Street, in Butler:

– Tuesday, August 9 – 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a live feed of the Volumetrics class from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Tuesday, September 20 – 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by a live feed of the Heart Healthy seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Thursday, November 10 – 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by live feed of the DASH seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Thursday, December 8 – 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a live feed of the Mediterranean seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The following is a schedule of the online classes:

Volumetrics Weight Management Ongoing Series

Introductory classes:

Wednesday, August 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing classes:

Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Diabetes Lifestyle Coaching Series

– Tuesday, July 5, Tuesday, July 12, Tuesday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Tuesday, September 6, Tuesday, September 13, Tuesday, September 20, and Tuesday, September 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Friday, November 4, Friday, November 11, Friday, November 18, and Friday, December 2, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Heart Health Seminars

– DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension): Thursday, September 8, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, November 10, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Heart Healthy Lifestyles: Tuesday, August 9, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Mediterranean Diet: Thursday, July 21, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Thursday, December 8, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Flexitarian/Plant-Based: Thursday, August 25, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Tuesday, October 25, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Menu Planning

– Thursday, September 15, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Tuesday, November 15, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Self-Care Seminar

– Tuesday, July 19 & Tuesday, July 26, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Tuesday, September 6 & Tuesday, September 13, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Brain Health Seminars

– Mindfulness for Brain Health: Wednesday, September 21, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– Brain Healthy Lifestyles: Friday, October 28, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Reducing Barrier to Physical Activity – New Seminar

– Tuesday, September 20, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

