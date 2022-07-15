State Police Calls: Troopers Use Mail Left in Garbage to Identify Man Scattering Rubbish

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Police Investigating Hit and Run in Beaver Township

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred along Interstate 80 in Beaver Township last month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened on June 29 around 12:18 p.m. on I-80, near mile marker 59, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling east and “kicked up a solid object with its tire, possibly a rock,” The object struck the front windshield of a 2021 Ram 2500 truck driven by 66-year-old Debra J. Janus, of New Castle, who was traveling behind the unknown vehicle.

Janus pulled off at a safe location and phoned PSP Clarion for assistance.

She was not injured.

Harassment in Strattanville

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment between family members that occurred around 4:51 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at a residence along Main Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 57-year-old Donald McCleary, of Strattanville, slapped the one family member and threw a water bottle at another.

McCleary also grabbed both by the arm, police said.

The victims are listed as a 47-year-old woman and a 13-year-old juvenile female, both of Strattanville.

Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’

PSP Marienville received a report for a person scattering rubbish around 2:11 p.m., on July 11, at the intersection of Deemer’s Camp Road and Mineweaser Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a suspect was identified via name and mail address within the garbage. The arrestee is listed as 28-year-old Cody Hicks, of Brookville.

Hicks was issued a non-traffic citation for scattering rubbish.

The victim is listed as a 73-year-old Pittsburgh woman.

The investigation is closed.

Oil City Woman Arrested on Active Warrant

On July 5, Marienville-based State Police responded to a disturbance and noise complaint around 5:39 p.m. at a residence along Hunter Station Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 47-year-old Nicole Tracy, of Oil City, was taken into custody with an active arrest warrant for flight to avoid apprehension issued by Venango County.

She is currently lodged at the Venango County Prison.

Identity Theft

PSP Marienville is investigating a report of identity theft that occurred at a residence along Greeley Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 11:23 a.m. on June 29.

Police say a utility account was opened under a known victim’s name.

The total billed to the account was $2,102.19.

The victim is listed as a 28-year-old Brookville man.

The investigation is ongoing.

No Charges Filed Following Report of Burglary

Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence on German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, for a report of a burglary.

Police say the incident was reported to have occurred sometime between Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 9.

After an investigation, it was determined that the property had been sold and no crimes had been committed, police said.

The investigation is closed.

