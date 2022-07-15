Tour de Brady Completes 16th Run

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – Twenty-eight bicyclists enjoyed the 16th annual Tour de Brady held on Saturday, July 9. Starting and ending in East Brady, participants included local riders and a group from Pittsburgh. Several ride options included sections of the Armstrong and Redbank Valley Trails and some local roads. The ride was followed by a potluck picnic.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.