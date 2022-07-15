Two Charged After Shot Fired During Domestic Dispute in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two local individuals were charged after a shot was fired during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department on July 7 filed criminal charges in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office against 27-year-old Matthew Dean Young and 30-year-old Kasey Lynn Anthony, both of Shippenville.

The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute that occurred around 8:52 p.m. on Monday, July 4, along Madison Road, in Clarion Borough, involving Matthew Young and Kasey Anthony.

According to a criminal complaint, while en route to the scene, a Clarion Borough Police officer was given the description of the individuals. He was also informed that the male actor was armed with a firearm and had shot it in the air.

When the borough officer arrived at the scene, Clarion County 9-1-1 informed him that the actors were walking west on Liberty Street. The officer saw a man matching the given description walking alone, later identified as Matthew Young.

The officer asked Young the location of his girlfriend, and he indicated she was walking toward the Arnold Avenue area.

During a pat-down search, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was concealed in the area of his right thigh, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that Young was a fugitive of justice and possessed a handgun without a valid and lawfully issued license.

During an interview with Young, it was learned that he was arguing with his girlfriend, Kasey Anthony, and became upset, pulled out his pistol, and shot straight in the air, according to the complaint.

Young reportedly informed police that Anthony is also armed with the same type of firearm that he has. He also stated that he purchased the pistols at a local firearms store, the complaint states.

Police made contact with Kasey Anthony at a residence on Trout Run Court in Clarion. She was questioned about her active warrant for retail theft. She was placed into custody and police checked her belongings which included drug paraphernalia and a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm. The gun had a full magazine, but an empty chamber.

The drug paraphernalia reportedly found on Anthony includes the following items:

– Three hypodermic needles.

– One small silver spoon

– One pair of green handles scissors

– One clear plastic container with a small suboxone strip

– One glasses case to allegedly hold paraphernalia items

– One prescription bottle with 11 Gabapentin pills

During an interview with Anthony, she indicated that she believed Young was going to shoot her with the handgun, and he aimed it into the air and fired a single round, according to the complaint.

Young and Anthony Arraigned, Awaiting Preliminary Hearings

Young was arraigned in Judge Quinn’s office on July 11 at 1:30 a.m. on the following charges:

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

– Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing for Young is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 19 with Judge Quinn presiding.

Kasey Lynn Anthony was arraigned at 11:14 a.m. on July 7 in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

– Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

She faces a preliminary hearing at 11:00 a.m. on July 19 with Judge Quinn presiding.

