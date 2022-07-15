Fire Marshal: Damage Estimated at $2 Million in Fire That Destroyed Three DuBois Homes

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released information surrounding a July 13 fire that destroyed three DuBois residences and resulted in approximately $2,000,000.00 in damage.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit was requested to investigate the cause and origin of a fire that destroyed three homes along Wilson Avenue, in DuBois, Clearfield County, around 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

The fire marshal said the cause and origin investigation was initiated; however, the cause is currently undetermined.

Damaged is estimated to be approximately $2,000,000.00.

The investigation continues.

The homeowners are listed as a 32-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 22-year-old male, a 74-year-old male, and a 40-year-old female.

