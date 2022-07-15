Clarion Area School Board Approves Middle School for 2023, Personnel, Paving Around Football Field, Van Contract

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board unanimously approved a variety of personnel actions, affirmation of the Middle School Model starting in the 2023-2024 school year, and awarded contracts at the July 13 board meeting.

Directors attending the meeting included Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

The middle school for sixth, seventh, and eighth grades will be housed in the former high school portion of the building, and the middle school students will be separated from the high school students while in school.

“There’s are a host of reasons why we go through a process and take a year to do the change,” explained Superintendent Joe Carrico. “The two recommendations that we found a ton of value is time for the families and the kids that the district prepare. For a year, there will also for faculty development. The benefit of a middle school (is) we see a lot of social and emotional growth opportunities.

“We can target a lot of interventions, develop our staff on academics a little bit better for that middle school piece of it. We could use the extra space in the elementary school, and that’s a piece of it, but there’s not one singular thing.”

Personnel items included the following items:

Hiring:

Erin Fox – High School Chem/Physics Teacher – I-3-$52,568

Ray Wagner – Full-Time Custodian – $10.25/hour

Beth Uckert – 200 days Full-Time Elementary Secretary – $11.30/hr

Supplementals:

Benton Smith – JH Assistant Football Coach – Step 0-1 – $1,500

Mentor Teacher – Amy Breniman for Ashley Kildoo – Step 0-1- $750

Mentor Teacher – Dave Constantino for Sam Heeter – Step 7-8 – $1,213

Mentor Teacher – Tracy Craig for Lainey Lavelle – Step 2-3 -$889

Resignation:

Ben Piercy, High School Teacher

Laura Hoffman – Elementary Teacher

Dan Shofestall, Head Girls Softball Coach

Matt Best, Assistant Girls Softball Coach

Agreements:

Chandra Scheftic – Assistant to the Superintendent

Kayla Karg – Assistant to the Business Manager

Peggy Rex – Part-Time Food Service Manager

Certification:

Roger Walter – Superintendent Commission Qualification Letter – $400.

The following High School Math books were also approved:

• McGraw-Hill – Glencoe Algebra 1

• McGraw- Hill – Glencoe Algebra 2

• McGraw-Hill – Math Accelerated

• McGraw-Hill – Math Course 3

• Demana: Calculus: Graphing, Numerical, Algebraic AP Edition, 6th Edition High School Math Common Core 2015-Geometry

• MyMathLab for School from Pearson

• Personal Finance Plus MyLab Finance with Pearson e-text.

Hager Paving Inc. of Strattanville was approved for three paving projects related near the football field at the high school Hager was the low bidder for the following projects:

• Walking Track & Parking Area – $56,969

• Paving of a walking path to the upper bleachers – $9,464

• Paving of entrance to the football field – $20,449

A three-year agreement for van transportation was approved with Wolbert Bus Company Lucinda.



Contract stipulations included the following:

• The Board agrees to pay the Contractor for van student transportation runs. The Board agrees to pay the Contractor $1.60 per actual mile driven for the 2022-2023 school year, $1.65 per actual mile driven for the 2023-2024 school year, and $1.70 per actual mile driven in the 2024-2025 school year. If a van is dedicated to one student and no advanced notification of non-attendance is provided, the van will be paid its typical one-way payment.

• The Board agrees to pay the Contractor $4.25/mile for any extracurricular or athletic trip that the primary contractor cannot cover.

• The Board agrees to pay a stipend to the Contractor for any layover required in excess of four hours for extracurricular or athletic trips. Layovers shall begin upon the scheduled arrival time and end upon departure for the return trip. The stipend shall be equal to $15.00/hour.

•The District will provide the Contractor with fuel cards and pay for the fuel for van transportation. The Contractor is responsible for the fuel for extracurricular or athletic bus transportation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.