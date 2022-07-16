The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 64. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

