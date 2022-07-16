Beverly A. Smith, 77, of Franklin, PA, passed away July 14, 2022, at the Titusville Hospital.

Born August 2, 1944, in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of the late William & Helen Vogus Karns.

Beverly was a graduate of Titusville High School.

She was married on January 26, 1963, to Dallas H. Smith and he survives.

Beverly had worked for many years as manager of the footwear department at Kmart.

She loved gardening and enjoyed flowers. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband, playing cards and going to the Titusville VFW for dinners. Beverly and Dallas enjoyed taking trips to Disney World in Florida for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Ronda Smith of Cooperstown, Dallas Smith Jr. and husband Scott of Georgia, and Shane Smith & his wife Amy of Erie; 3 grandchildren, Logan, Ryan, and Megan. Beverly is also survived by two brothers, Robert Karns of Cherrytree, Bill Karns and his wife Elaine of Cherrytree, and a sister, Donna McClintock and her husband Charles of Cherrytree.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Karns and a sister-in-law, Jackie Karns.

Friends will be received from 2:00 P.M-3:00 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Pastor Cindy Weber, presiding.

Interment will be in Cherrytree Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.