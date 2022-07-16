Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Baby Back Ribs

These ribs always turn out tender and flavorful!

Ingredients

2 racks of baby back ribs (about 4-1/2 pounds)

3/4 cup chicken broth



3/4 cup soy sauce1 cup sugar, divided6 tablespoons cider vinegar6 tablespoons olive oil3 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons salt1 tablespoon paprika1/2 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon garlic powderDash cayenne pepperBarbecue sauce, optional

Directions

-If necessary, remove the thin membrane from the ribs and discard it. Combine broth, soy sauce, 1/2 cup sugar, vinegar, olive oil, and garlic. Place ribs in a shallow baking dish; pour two-thirds of the marinade over the ribs. Turn to coat; refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade.

-Drain ribs, discarding marinade. Combine remaining sugar, salt, and seasonings; rub over both sides of ribs.

-Grill ribs, covered, on an oiled rack over indirect medium heat for 30 minutes on each side.

-Baste with reserved marinade, or, if desired, barbecue sauce. Move ribs to direct medium heat and cook until pork is tender, turning and basting occasionally, 20-40 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.