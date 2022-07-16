Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Baby Back Ribs
These ribs always turn out tender and flavorful!
Ingredients
2 racks of baby back ribs (about 4-1/2 pounds)
3/4 cup chicken broth
1 cup sugar, divided
6 tablespoons cider vinegar
6 tablespoons olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Dash cayenne pepper
Barbecue sauce, optional
Directions
-If necessary, remove the thin membrane from the ribs and discard it. Combine broth, soy sauce, 1/2 cup sugar, vinegar, olive oil, and garlic. Place ribs in a shallow baking dish; pour two-thirds of the marinade over the ribs. Turn to coat; refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade.
-Drain ribs, discarding marinade. Combine remaining sugar, salt, and seasonings; rub over both sides of ribs.
-Grill ribs, covered, on an oiled rack over indirect medium heat for 30 minutes on each side.
-Baste with reserved marinade, or, if desired, barbecue sauce. Move ribs to direct medium heat and cook until pork is tender, turning and basting occasionally, 20-40 minutes longer.
