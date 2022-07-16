Clarion University Track & Field Named USTFCCCA All-Academic Team

NEW ORLEANS – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2022 All-Academic teams on Wednesday. The Golden Eagle track & field team was among the more than 100 teams recognized for their scholastic achievement this past year.

To be named a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, a program must record a cumulative team GPA of greater than 3.0 over the course of the academic year. This calculation must include every student-athlete on the institution’s NCAA squad list for indoor and/or outdoor track & field competition.

This year the Golden Eagle track & field team recorded a cumulative 3.54 GPA for the 2021-22 school year. Bolstering that mark were four student-athletes to achieve 4.00 GPAs in both the fall and spring semesters: Mackenzie Carver , Gabby Kutchma , Emily Lodge and Haley Schaller . Six other student-athletes achieved a 4.0 GPA in one of two semesters in 2021-22.

