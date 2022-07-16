 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Track & Field Named USTFCCCA All-Academic Team

Saturday, July 16, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

DH3_0074NEW ORLEANS  – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2022 All-Academic teams on Wednesday. The Golden Eagle track & field team was among the more than 100 teams recognized for their scholastic achievement this past year.

To be named a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, a program must record a cumulative team GPA of greater than 3.0 over the course of the academic year. This calculation must include every student-athlete on the institution’s NCAA squad list for indoor and/or outdoor track & field competition.

This year the Golden Eagle track & field team recorded a cumulative 3.54 GPA for the 2021-22 school year. Bolstering that mark were four student-athletes to achieve 4.00 GPAs in both the fall and spring semesters: Mackenzie CarverGabby KutchmaEmily Lodge and Haley Schaller. Six other student-athletes achieved a 4.0 GPA in one of two semesters in 2021-22.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.