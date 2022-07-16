Former SCI Employee Gets Jail Time for Sexual Relationship With Inmate

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former SCI Forest employee charged with having a sexual relationship with a former inmate at the facility was recently sentenced to up to one year in jail.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Thomas Mark Irwin Jr., of Seneca, was sentenced on June 29, 2022, in the Forest County Court of Common Pleas to a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of one-year confinement on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of Indecent Exposure.

He was also ordered to 20 hours of community service on the above charge.

In addition, he was sentenced to probation on the following offenses to be served consecutively with confinement:

– Two years of probation for a first-degree misdemeanor charge of Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear; and

– One year of probation on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of Coerce/Threat To Expose Secret.

Irwin pleaded guilty to the above offenses on April 20, 2022.

As a result of a plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Institutional Sexual Assault, Felony 3 (three counts)

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 12, 2020, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by SCI Forest staff in reference to an anonymous tip they received that a former SCI Forest inmate was involved in a romantic relationship with staff member Thomas Irwin. The relationship was alleged to have taken place at SCI Forest prior to the inmate being transferred to SCI Albion.

According to the complaint, the Security Captain at SCI Forest reported receiving an anonymous tip alleging Irwin and a known inmate were involved in a relationship dating back to 2015. The inmate had since been transferred to SCI Albion.

The Security Captain reported the inmate was interviewed and disclosed that Irwin performed sexual acts on him while he was incarcerated at SCI Forest. He also reported that a known SCI employee was conducting an investigation into the matter and had discovered an excess of 300 phone calls exchanged between Irwin and the inmate, in many of which they called each other “honey,” “baby,” or other terms of endearment.

The complaint notes Irwin was also found to have sent numerous letters to the inmate, using a pseudonym, with many of the letters containing sexually explicit content.

According to the complaint, Irwin was interviewed by an SCI employee at the facility and initially denied the allegation, but admitted to a romantic relationship with the inmate after being confronted with the evidence. However, he denied performing any sexual act with the inmate.

Irwin’s employment with the Department of Corrections was immediately terminated, and he was escorted out of the prison facility. The complaint notes that following Irwin’s termination, a phone call was discovered between Irwin and the inmate during which they discussed the situation and his termination from his employment.

Around 10:20 a.m. on July 23, 2020, Marienville-based State Police spoke to the victim at SCI Albion.

According to the complaint, the victim stated he transferred to SCI Forest in 2015, at which time Irwin became his psych counselor. He said the two of them developed a friendship, and he felt comfortable sharing his past with Irwin. They then discovered, that “they had a lot in common.” The inmate confirmed Irwin put a lot of money on his account and said they communicated via phone and letters. He related Irwin would also bring him treats and snacks, as well.

The complaint notes the victim confirmed he met with Irwin a couple of times per week and said many times they were alone together. The victim stated he “made the first move” and told Irwin he had feelings for him. The victim also allegedly confirmed he engaged in a sex act with Irwin once, sometime in 2016, possibly in the summer. He further disclosed that Irwin wanted him to expose his genitals, so he did so, at this point the sex act took place. He reported it took place for no more than 30 seconds before he stopped Irwin.

According to the complaint, the victim stated everything that occurred between him and Irwin was consensual. He also indicated that when he was transferred away from SCI Forest in 2017, he and Irwin continued their relationship.

Police then spoke to Irwin on July 28, 2020.

Irwin allegedly told police he was assigned as the victim’s counselor for the majority of the time the victim was incarcerated at SCI Forest.

The complaint notes Irwin acknowledge he was in a relationship with the inmate but maintained that the relationship did not start until after the inmate was transferred from SCI Forest to SCI Albion.

According to the complaint, Irwin also admitted to using his friend’s name and address to communicate with the victim via U.S. Mail, which he knew was against Department of Corrections policy. He also admitted to speaking on the phone with the inmate, many times, which he was also aware was against Department of Corrections policy.

The complaint states Irwin also admitted to depositing a lot of money on the inmate’s commissary account but denied having any sexual relationship with the inmate.

Irwin allegedly stated that given the number of phone calls and love letters, he understands “it looks bad,” but said he did not have any sexual contact with the inmate.

Irwin was arraigned in front of the Honorable Daniel L. Miller at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

