Harvey R. Cricks, age 88 of Zanesville, died 10:00 AM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.

He was born March 15, 1934, in Glenshaw, PA, the son of Martin Jones Cricks and Ida Maria Yester Cricks.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela, whom he married September 21, 1957, as well as his brother Martin Cricks and sister Ruth Stankovich both of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his sister, Eileen Henchar of Gaithersburg, Maryland, two sons; James (Julia) Cricks of Edinboro, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Rebecca) Cricks of Bellaire, Texas and two daughters; Patricia (Andrew) Kosmach of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jill (Matthew) Phillips of Nashport, Ohio with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Harvey was an active and loving Father, Grandfather, and Uncle.

He graduated in 1952 from Pittsburgh’s North Catholic High School with several of his life-long friends. He became an apprentice glass mouldmaker at Glenshaw Glass in 1953 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1957. During his military service, he was a small arms machinist at the Marine base in Albany, Georgia. Upon discharge, he returned to his career in mouldmaking at Reno, Pennsylvania while he also wrote about local shop activities for the Union magazine. He moved to Zanesville, Ohio in 1988 and finished his mouldmaking career there. After retirement in 1996, Harvey worked on residential construction and maintenance with Brent Kimble. He regularly attended Catholic services at Saint Venantius Church of Rouseville and the Saint Nicholas Church of Zanesville.

A special thank you is offered to the staffs at Primrose Retirement Community and Morrison House for their loving care of Harvey. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Father Martin Ralko as celebrant. His burial at Edinboro (PA) Cemetery will follow at a later date. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Harvey’s family please click on the Tribute Wall tab on this page.

Harvey was practical but fun-loving. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harvey’s name can be sent to Saint Nicholas Church or take your family out to eat (and pay for it like Harvey did).

