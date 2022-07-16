John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Rd in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022, while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.

John was born July 12, 1934, in Worthville, PA, to John and Sarah (Saddie) Myers. John was the 12th child of a family of 13. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

John attended a one room school in Worthville, PA, through eighth grade. In ninth grade, he attended Punxsutawney High School, where he graduated in 1952. A former classmate took his entire class of 251 on a Caribbean cruise for their 35th Anniversary.

On July 25, 1953, John married the love of his life Donna Shick, who he shared 67 years with until her death on December 14, 2020. John was strong in his faith and was an avid member at the Church of Christ in Summerville. He was very active in leading prayers, singing and giving sermons. He was known for his thoughtfulness, always giving back and helping others. He worked for the Hanley Brick Plant (Glen-Gery Hanley) for 21 years, then at Hanley Bird Gas Company for another 21 years when he retired in 1996 to care for his wife Donna.

Whether it be summer or winter, John enjoyed hard work. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish in his earlier years. On a Sunday afternoon, you could find him watching the Pirates or the Steelers after Church. His most cherished memories will be the times he spent with his family, especially watching his grandchildren at their athletic events. John was instrumental in organizing and planning the Myers Family Reunions. He always tipped the waitresses at restaurants by making bow-ties out of dollar bills. John was very active in his work shop and around the house maintaining his property.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Bradley (Alana) Myers of Brookville, Kerry Myers and his daughter Debra (Larry) Stover of Franklin. Six grandchildren, Scott (Sherry) Moore of Bellefonte, PA, Joshua (Shianne) Moore of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Sheena Myers of Spring Lake, NC, Sean Myers of Angler, North Carolina, Logan and Tyler Myers of Brookville, PA.

Nine Great Grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Jason of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Sloan and Saige Moore of Bellefonte, PA, Christina and Nichole Myers of Spring Lake, NC, Domenic and Oliver Myers of Angler, NC. He was also survived by a special sister-in-law Bonnie (Pete) Myers of Elwood City and two brothers-in-laws, Harold Shick of Brookville and Richard Shick of New Bethlehem.

John was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, 12 brothers and sisters, and granddaughter, Stephanie Moore.

We want to sincerely thank Asera Care Hospice of Waterford, PA and VNA of Venango County for their wonderful care and support.

His family will receive friends Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10-11AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. A funeral service will follow at 11Am with Mike Smith, Summerville Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will follow with graveside services being held at the Ohl Cemetery, Beaver TWP, Jefferson County next to his wife.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

