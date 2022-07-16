Pa. State Police Announce Firearm Purchase Denial Investigations

 

Saturday, July 16, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

State Police genericHARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry, or legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

When false information is provided on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and referred to the applicable law enforcement agency. Under Pennsylvania law, it is a third-degree felony to make false statements on any federal or state agency form or to present false identification likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

During the PICS process, some people are found to have an active warrant for their arrest.

For the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division and referred to troops, local police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.

A comparison to the second quarter of 2021 is included.

Second Quarter PICS Statistics 2021 2022
Total number of PICS checks conducted 334,108 295,003
     Persons denied 6,548 4,973
Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,286 1,592
     Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 293 399
     Referred to local law enforcement 962 1,114
     Referred to ATF 31 79
Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase 37 16

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

