Pa. State Police Announce Firearm Purchase Denial Investigations

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry, or legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

When false information is provided on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and referred to the applicable law enforcement agency. Under Pennsylvania law, it is a third-degree felony to make false statements on any federal or state agency form or to present false identification likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

During the PICS process, some people are found to have an active warrant for their arrest.

For the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division and referred to troops, local police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.

A comparison to the second quarter of 2021 is included.