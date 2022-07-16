Water Main Break Closes Portion of 8th Avenue

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of South 8th Avenue in Clarion is closed due to a water main break.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

South 8th Avenue was shut down between Merle Road and Wood Street, in the area of Wendy’s, after a water main broke around 7:18 p.m. Saturday resulting in a steady stream of water on the roadway.

The break caused a rupture in the roadway as a portion of Eight Avenue split and was significantly raised above its original level.

A Pennsylvania American Water Company worker at the scene told exploreClarion.com that the company is assessing the situation, and there is no timetable for South Eight Avenue to reopen.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police Department were also dispatched.

This story will be updated.

