 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Water Main Break Closes Portion of 8th Avenue

Saturday, July 16, 2022 @ 08:07 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

water-main-1CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of South 8th Avenue in Clarion is closed due to a water main break.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

South 8th Avenue was shut down between Merle Road and Wood Street, in the area of Wendy’s, after a water main broke around 7:18 p.m. Saturday resulting in a steady stream of water on the roadway.

The break caused a rupture in the roadway as a portion of Eight Avenue split and was significantly raised above its original level.

water-main-2

water-main-3

A Pennsylvania American Water Company worker at the scene told exploreClarion.com that the company is assessing the situation, and there is no timetable for South Eight Avenue to reopen.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police Department were also dispatched.

This story will be updated.

water-main-4


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.