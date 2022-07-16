Emlenton Man Found Guilty of Harassing Judge

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man was found guilty on Thursday of harassing a Butler County judge.

In Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, July 14, a jury found 63-year-old Daniel Colorado Jones, of Emlenton, guilty of Harassment by Repeated Communications, a third-degree misdemeanor.

According to a published article on Butler Eagle, Jones sent letters referencing Nazis to a Butler County judge and his neighbors.

Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy McCune testified during the one-day trial that he was unsettled after reading a copy of the letter that Jones mailed to his home in September. It was noted that Judge McCune found Jones guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol in July, according to Butler Eagle.

Other individuals–including the judge’s wife and a neighbor who received a copy of the letter–testified that the letter alarmed them.

Jones represented himself during the trial with the assistance of a court-appointed attorney. He testified that “the letter was meant as a protest and not a threat against McCune.”

A date for sentencing has not yet been set.

