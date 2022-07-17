The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 79. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Low around 65. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

