Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Positions at YMCA Summer Camp Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA are seeking 4-6 individuals to fill the positions of Summer Day Camp Counselor or Farm Camp Activities Coordinator for the remainder of the summer (through August 26). SUMMER DAY CAMP – YMCA Camp Coffman The YMCA is hiring for multiple positions for our Summer Day Camp for the remainder of the summer (through August 26, 2022). All positions provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS – Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation. Counselors may apply through Keystone Smiles Americorps or the YMCA.

FARM CAMP COORDINATORS – The YMCA is seeking part-time Farm Camp Activity Coordinators for the remainder of the summer season. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities including vegetable farming, animal care, etc.

Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 ASAP. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped off at the YMCA or emailed to [email protected]

The YMCA Is an equal opportunity employer.

